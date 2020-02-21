WHO supports Ghana with protective equipment for COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, presented some Protective Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as its contribution towards the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The items included nose masks, gloves, goggles and protective clothing for use by frontline health professionals in their management of the COVID-19 outbreak, should Ghana record any cases.

Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, the WHO Country Representative, who handed over the items to Dr Franklin Badu-Sarkodie, the Director, Public Health, said her outfit was satisfied with the level of professionalism exhibited by the country’s health authorities since the outbreak in China in 2019.

He commended the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and all other stakeholders for their contributions towards the implementation of the various alert programmes and directives by the WHO.

She said the WHO remained committed to supporting the country with technical and other assistance in all health issues, and urged the public to adhere to the safety and preventive measures such as regular hand washing with soap or rubbing alcohol, as well as spitting and coughing etiquettes, to prevent the spread of infections.

Dr Badu-Sarkodie thanked the WHO for the gesture, and spoke about the various measures such as intensified surveillance and effective screening at the points of entry and public education, being pursued to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading into the country.

He appealed to corporate institutions and individuals to complement the government’s effort by donating to support the GHS’s preparedness plan for COVID-19 and other similar disease outbreak and emergencies.

Source: GNA