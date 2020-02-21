President of Ghana talks about obesity among citizens

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed concern about the increasing obesity among Ghanaians, resulting in the rise of lifestyle diseases.

He said “too many of us are overweight,” and advised that everybody took their health seriously.

He asked the people to be mindful of the food they ate, ensured good management of stress and regular exercise, to help maintain good health.

President Akufo-Addo was delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday.

He encouraged all to take responsibility for their personal health and to see to it that the environment was kept clean.

The government, in its commitment to Universal Health Coverage, has brought the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) back to life, by strengthening various aspects – online renewal of health insurance cards and improved reimbursement of funds to service providers.

These he added, had led to an increase in the number of subscribers and enhanced confidence in the scheme.

President Akufo-Addo said the procurement and nationwide distribution of 305 ambulances had given a boost to the existing health infrastructure for emergency preparedness.

Each of the ambulance is fitted with a tracker to aid monitoring of their use.

He announced that Ghana presently had the largest medical emergency delivering drone service in the world.

Source: GNA