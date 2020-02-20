Kumasi South Hospital designated to manage coronavirus cases in Ashanti

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has designated the Kumasi South Regional Hospital as Centre for the management of the dreaded coronavirus in the event of an outbreak in the Region.

It is also exploring the possibility of setting up another case management Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

The KCCR is also being considered for confirmation of cases.

Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Deputy Director in-charge of Public Health made the announcement at the first meeting of the Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC), which focused on containment of the Novel Corona Virus.

It was attended by representatives from the KATH, Regional Coordinating Council, National Ambulance Service, Red Cross Society, Information Service Department, and Veterinary Service Department among others.

In a presentation on the Region’s preparedness for the virus, Dr. Yeboah said the Directorate would leverage on the staff trained during the Ebola outbreak and link up with the Immigration Service for data on people arriving from China and other affected countries.

He disclosed that the Region had received Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) including 200 overall, 30 goggle-reusable, 60 respirator N95, five face shields and three gum boots from the national level.

The Directorate had also given a directive for all municipal and district PHEMCs and Rapid Response Team (RRTs) to be reactivated as part of measures to contain the disease in the event of an outbreak.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, said public health was a multi-sectoral issue, hence, the need for the meeting to discuss the readiness of the Region and the respective roles of stakeholders.

He said the outbreak was a global health emergency with two per cent mortality, underlining the need for the country to be on high alert to contain it should it be detected in Ghana.

“If China, which is a bigger economy with one of the best health systems is struggling to contain the virus, then, it is imperative we put in place adequate measures as a country to prevent it”, he added.

The Regional Health Director charged all stakeholders at the meeting to join efforts in sharing information to address any suspected case in a coordinated manner.

Source: GNA