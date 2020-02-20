GHS warns NHIS service providers against fraud, extortion

Dr. Kofi Issah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services has warned accredited service providers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) against electronic fraud.

He said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had reviewed its code of conduct, adding that issues of fraud and extortion would not be tolerated.

Dr. Issah therefore urged the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to report Service Providers who forged claims to the GHS to be sanctioned appropriately.

He was speaking at the 2019 annual review meeting of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Office of the NHIA in Sunyani.

Dr. Issah noted it was not easy for a developing nation to operate health insurance scheme, and commended the NHIA for the NHIS, which he added was growing from strength to strength.

The Regional Director however, regretted that spread of non-communicable diseases was putting stress on the operations of the NHIS.

Dr. Albert Amankwaa, a private medical practitioner observed that the NHIS was among the best social intervention policies Ghana had ever implemented since independence.

He therefore appealed to successive governments to strengthen the Scheme by providing all the necessary logistical support to ensure its sustainability.

Dr. Amankwaa appealed to the NHIA to address issues relating to delays in payment of claims to Service Providers.

Dr. Kofi Amponsah, the Medical Director at the Sunyani Regional Hospital said medical suppliers had been harassing Management over non-payment of drugs.

He said many suppliers had threatened to withdraw their services to the Hospital, and called on the NHIA to pay outstanding claims as a matter of urgency.

Mr. Joseph Mensah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NHIA said the Authority was working around the clock to ensure that outstanding claims were paid to Service Providers as soon as possible.

Mr. Oppong Dankwa, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Operations Manager of the NHIA said last year the region (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) was adjudged the best performing Scheme in the country and commended staff for their hard work.

Source: GNA