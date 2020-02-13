What is international online trading?

– What you need to start

If investing is starting to become more lucrative than your full-time gig, you might be opting to work from home and have turned it into your new occupation. Nowadays, lots of people are interested in the global Forex currency market. This market attracts people of different ages and professions.

The reason is that Forex offers a person almost unlimited opportunities for generating income. International online trading is currently not only a place for the realization of your own talent, ambitions, creative abilities but also a place for innovation and investment. Therefore, many people want to try trading in this particular market.

Nowadays, online trading is becoming increasingly popular all over the world, including Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana. A huge range of finance trading tools is available with just one click. In fact, online trading offers endless possibilities, as traders can access global financial markets from their computers.

What you need to start

At first glance, trading in the foreign exchange market is quite simple.

There are special companies — Alpari Forex broker in Nigeria or dealing centers, which through trading terminals provide everyone with access to the open market via the Internet. The subject of Forex trading is the exchange rates of the leading world currencies. Trading operations are usually carried out with currencies such as the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, and, of course, the American Dollar. The currency pair Euro — US dollar accounts for the bulk of trading. Currency exchange, as a rule, is carried out by standard lots, and the trader’s income is formed due to the difference in exchange rates at different points in time.

You can start Forex trading with a very small starting capital — about $10. Another advantage of the global currency market is its stability. Over the forty-year history of Forex trading, there have been no crises, or any other force majeure situations. And finally, forex is perhaps the most famous and easily accessible market.

Features of online trading

Traders and investors buy and sell financial assets online through a trading platform offered by a broker or bank. Trading decisions are made on the trading platform, and then instantly sent to the broker, therefore, a constant Internet connection is required.

Internet trading is a serious task that should be taken as a profession, not as a way to quickly earn a lot of money without risk. An online trading platform should offer traders an easy way to trade and access financial markets. Traders also need a platform for other tasks. Here is the list of tasks that professional traders need:

deal entry parameters;

exit options;

deal management options;

modify or add analysis tools;

using a strategy tester;

monitor news;

track open and closed transactions;

use multiple profiles for different types of analysis.

And it’s not just about Alpari. A good trading platform will offer much more. Before you start using it, you need to test the platform to make sure that it offers what you expect and what you need to make your trading life as effective and successful as possible.

Benefits and use

Investors in many countries appreciate the benefits of online trading. What is the circle of investors online trading is aimed at? First of all, private investors make small transactions. The minimum amount that must be put on the account of the broker is determined only by the marketing policy of this broker. At the same time, it is not necessary to invest all these funds in one paper security, or you can even create a diversified stocks portfolio.

On the other hand, online trading lets you respond more quickly to the market, therefore it is also in demand among professional investors all over the world — those for whom investing is the main way to make money. These are asset management companies and so-called hedge funds. Such companies employ traders with many years of experience, who are well versed in the market, manage very large investments and can make transactions themselves without the hint of a broker.

Instrument liquidity is the second criterion for determining the applicability of online trading. The liquidity of security is a complex concept, and it is impossible to give it an unambiguous definition in one short sentence. It is impossible to evaluate liquidity, knowing only the trading volume or the number of transactions. The main thing you need to know about liquidity is that it is not a property of paper security, but a property of a stock exchange that was able to concentrate this liquidity on a given security.