The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State at the National Security, to the Interior Ministry, to hold the same position there.

Similarly, Mr Henry Quartey, a Deputy Minister of the Interior, goes to the National Security with his position.

A statement issued by the Office of the President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, to announce the changes said their reassignment takes immediate effect.

Source: GNA