Israel to support tourism and agriculture development in Volta Region

Ms Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra-Leone has pledged the support of the Israeli Government to the development of agriculture and tourism in the Volta Region.

She said the potentials for the growth of both sectors in the Region were enormous and would require strategic and dedicated investment to enhance economic development.

Ms Cooper said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archbald Yao Letsa on Friday.

She mentioned agriculture, technological innovation and diaspora affairs as areas the Israeli Government sought collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

Ms Cooper said in promoting agriculture and tourism, the Region had to promote research and development with the establishment of a dedicated university, and called for the investment of four per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) into research and development.

The Ambassador added that the Israeli Government would liaise with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) for scholarships for students in agro-studies.

Dr. Letsa expressed gratitude to the Israeli Government for the supports and said a significant number of students from the region were already benefiting from some programmes.

He said more tourist sites and attractions were being discovered in the Region, and welcomed the Israeli Government’s commitment to developing them.

Source: GNA