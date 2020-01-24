Ghana Producer Price Inflation jumps to 13% in December

The year-on-year Producer Price inflation for all industry jumps 13.0 per cent in December 2019, up 3.1 percentage points compare with 9.9 per cent recorded in November, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Thursday.

The monthly change rate for December 2019 was 1.5 per cent.

The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 33.7 per cent, followed by Utilities sub-sector with 12.8 per cent.

The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 8.8 per cent.

With respect to the monthly changes, Mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 2.8 per cent, followed by manufacturing sub-sector with 1.6 per cent.

The Utilities sub-sector recorded the lower inflation rate of 0.1 per cent.

Source: GNA