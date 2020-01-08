Shopnaw online market launched

Shopnaw, an online marketplace, was on Tuesday launched with a pledge to provide unparalleled customer service to buyers, sellers and delivery partners.

The online shopping market will offer product categories ranging from groceries, restaurants, local markets, made in Ghana products, pharmacy, fashion to health and safety.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Benjamin Osei Asante, the founder and CEO, said that the portal would provide marketing opportunities to support sellers, buyers and delivery partners through its robust technology platform.

Shopnaw comes with top-notch technology that provides on-demand delivery service- trackable in real-time. The platform is managed by working closely with your favourite retailers and trusted brands to keep up with your shopping standards.

“I believe that technology brings solutions to our everyday problems in diverse ways; making life simpler and more convenient for humanity. By this, Shopnaw has come in a strategic moment in our dispensation where the use of technology has become very imperative to meet the dynamic preferences of consumers,” he said.

Shopnaw customers comprise of buyers, sellers and delivery partners with distinct applications that power them to interact with each other effectively on our platform. Shopnaw has the Seller App, Customer App and the Delivery App.

There are no initial investment cost for sellers and buyers who access the app and web portal.

“Our platform is used to create a digital presence of their businesses and sell to millions of consumers and other businesses. We also provide delivery services to the doorsteps of consumers,” Mr Asante added.

He said the platform would support sellers to leverage the growing technological innovation to meet the needs of their ever-changing customers and operate their business more effectively and efficiently.

Mr Asante called on all to embrace online shopping as it promises to take care of its customers by bringing them online shopping experience without any upfront investment, by just a click away.

Shopnaw has the Seller App, Customer App and the Delivery App available on the Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (IOS).

He said Shopnaw positions itself as the delightful solution for people with a busy lifestyle; the working class, working moms, students, web-savvy decision-makers, young professionals, the active youth, expatriates, e-commerce fanatics and business owners.

“We believe that Shopnaw has come particularly to give enormous benefits to Ghanaians. Sellers signup without any initial investment cost, there are no commissions charged on items sold, there are no mark-ups on prices, coupled with flat rate, on-demand, trackable delivery to the doorstep of consumers,” Mr Asante added.

Source: GNA