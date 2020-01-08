Police arrests Cedar Crescent Hotel murder suspect

The police in Kumasi has confirmed that the shooting and killing of a 46 year old woman at the Cedar Crescents Hotel at Danyame, Kumasi on January 2 this year, was perpetrated by 42 year old Edwin Awuku, the deceased’s boyfriend.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Police in Kumasi and signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyor, the Public Affairs Officer, said preliminary investigations into the incident has denounced the killing as an armed robbery incident as was initially reported to the Kumasi Central Police by the wife of suspect Awuku.

Edwin, now arrested and detained by the police, is said to have checked in at the Hotel with the deceased Comfort Owusu Afriyie, also known as Maame Yaa, his girlfriend on that fateful day.

Whiles in the Hotel room with the deceased, Awuku shot her in the chest killing her instantly.

In the process suspect Awuku who sustained an injury on his left forefinger, fled the scene unnoticed and drove his car to his residence at Amakom in Kumasi.

After informing his wife about the incident, he dropped the exhibit weapon- Smith and Wesson SD 9mm Pistol and his mobile phone home.

The statement said suspect and wife together drove back to the hotel and raised the alarm about the incident which drew the in-mates, staff of the Hotel and other people to the scene.

The two later went to the Kumasi Central Police Station, where an official complaint of an armed robbery and murder incident was made.

The statement said the police has now retrieved the pistol together with an empty shell casing and an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone from the suspect’ residence at Amakom.

“The statement docket has been prepared to be forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice,” the statement added.

Source: GNA