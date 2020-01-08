Murdered man’s family bemoans delay in Attorney-General’s advice

The family of Mr Godfred Agbovi, who was allegedly murdered in a bush at Ada, has bemoaned the “held up” advice on the case by the Attorney-General’s Department.

Mr Martin Teye Agbovi, son of the deceased and family spokesperson, told the Ghana News Agency that the court informed the family that prosecution had referred the docket of the case to the Attorney General’s office for advice since February 2018, after the police had done a thorough job on the matter.

Mr Agbovi expressed the family’s sadness at the delay, saying Daniel Akaffo, the accused person in the case, might be discharged by the court if the advice did not come shortly.

According to them “the family is unhappy because the suspect who is on bail has been vigorously threatening members of the family and the vital witnesses in the case”.

They indicated that on July 1, 2019, they appealed to the Attorney General’s office to hasten the advice without further delay but to no avail.

The family which was becoming agitated and demanding for justice for their murdered relative, stated that “the family had learnt that a vital witness one Sampson Deku, aged 32, who knew the late Godfred Agbovi very well and knew details and circumstances surrounding the murder, has mysteriously died”.

Meanwhile on Monday, the TDC Magistrate Court in Tema which is handling the issue adjourned the case to February 10, 2020.

The registrar of the court told the GNA that the court was still waiting for the docket of the case to return from the Attorney General’s office for the trail to continue adding that the court was like a referee that acts between the state and the accused.

On the issue of the murders of Madam Josephine Asante, the then Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Reverend David Nabegmado, Senior Pastor of the Central Assemblies of God Church, the registrar said the court was waiting for the Attorney General’s advice on the docket for the cases to continue.

Source: GNA