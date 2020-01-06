Medeama beats Hearts, Aduana edges Olympics

Match-day two of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) produced some interesting results at the nine match centers.

Prince Opoku scored a brace while Nana Kofi scored for the Mauve and Yellow Boys as they deepen the woes of the Phobians who are yet to record a win or score a goal so far this season.

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) dominated the Ebusua Dwarfs counterpart in an impressive 2-0 with Eric Asomani and Daniel Owusu scoring for the Academy Boys.

Ashantigold SC also defeated their Regional rivals King Faisal 1-0 to continue their perfect start to the season.

Sulemana Mohammed’s solitary strike for Dreams FC was enough to secure them their second win of the season while Karela held Elmina Sharks to 1-1 at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Inter Allies on Saturday grabbed their first win of the season when they defeated Bechem United 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Kotoko on the Friday night kick-off defeated Legon Cities FC in an impressive 3-1 away victory to continue their good start to the season.

Source: GNA