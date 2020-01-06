African students told to take ownership of building ‘the Africa We Want’ Agenda

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) wish all students across the African continent and beyond an impact filled New Year with a call to take ownership of building “the Africa We Want” Agenda.

A statement issued by Mr Peter Kwasi Kodjie, the Secretary-General of AASU and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the union needed the interest and commitment of members to embark on a rigorous transformation to streamline its structures and forge strategic partnerships.

It commended Member Organisations for supporting the adoption of the new constitution and the five-year strategic plan for the Union at the just ended extra-ordinary Congress in Morocco on the sidelines of the 8th Summit.

“We intend to make AASU a better organisation than we came to meet it – and by this new paradigm shift, we will build AASU’s governing capability, especially in terms of asserting our independence financially, and strengthening our structures and the regional blocs of AASU – with this system comes increased probity and accountability,” he said.

The statement gave an assurance that the union would continue to defend the rights of African students everywhere and by any means necessary, whilst actively pursuing the fundamental creed that, Education was Human Right and must therefore be accessible to all, with no barriers

It said AASSU would form global coalitions with counterparts from the other regions to address issues including; the adverse climate change, migration and youth unemployment.

The statement said AASU would be the focal point for policymakers and stakeholders to engage us productively and we will develop strategic partnerships with non-government experts in academia and the private sector.

“We will execute this mandate by broadening and deepening the relations that exists amongst the national unions and the Secretariat.

“May this new year bring us ever closer to actualising the cornerstone of human creativity and innovation through life-long learning and sustained advocacy for the democratisation of education.”

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) organises all students in Africa – from the basic level to Institutions of higher learning. Since its inception in 1972, AASU has always remained at the forefront of the fights for the democratisation of education and defending students’ rights.

AASU’s core activities are focused on a broad range of issues affecting students including, but not limited to the seven strategic priorities of the Union – Education & Students Rights, Capacity Building, Gender Advocacy, Environment & Climate Action, Pan-Africanism & African Culture, Migration & Mobility, Democracy & Good Governance.

