Two jailed 20 years for having sex with minor in bush

Two persons who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in a nearby bush at Ayi Mensah have been sentenced to a total jail term of 20 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Akambe, a 28-year-old scrap dealer, and Obioko Lucky, a 24 year old Nigerian scrap dealer, were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on charges of defilement.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Rita Abrokwa-Doko had found them guilty at the end of the trial.

The court ordered that Lucky after serving his sentence should be repatriated to his country.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire earlier narrated that the complainant is a trader residing at Malajor with the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said December 20, 2018, at about 11:00 am, one Emmanuel Abionu, a classmate of the victim asked the victim to accompany him to Ayi Mensah to withdraw Tigo mobile money from his mobile money wallet.

Prosecution said as they were returning, they passed a footpath leading to their school. On reaching a section of the footpath, they met seven men in the bush smoking cigarette.

The prosecutor said the men rushed on them and the victim fell, while her friend escaped. The men held the victim and dragged her into the bush and had sex with the victim in turns.

Thereafter, prosecution said the men bolted and left the victim to her fate.

According to prosecution, the victim went to the Ayi Mensah Police Station and reported the matter. The victim, prosecution said led the Police to a shop where Akambe and Lucky lived and she identified them. The two were picked up but the other five were still at large.

The Police issued a medical form to the victim to seek proper medical care.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said when investigation caution statements were taken from Akambe and Lucky, Lucky however admitted the offence.

Source: GNA