Two national security operatives remanded over fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered two persons to be remanded for allegedly engaging in a GH¢25,000.00 fraud under the pretext of securing the complainant an auction vehicle.

Edmond Kabutey and Michael Osei Okanah, National Security Operatives were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence, but their pleas were not taken.

They will make their next appearance on January 3.

Police Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court presided over by Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, a High Court Judge sitting as an additional Circuit Court Judge.

Prosecutor explained that Mr Nat Omane is the complainant in the case and lives at Osu, while Kabutey and Okanah were residents of Tema and Teshie, respectively.

He said in October 2018, Kabutey collected GH¢25,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of securing him an auction car (Hyundai Elantra Salon car)but failed and went into hiding.

Inspector Benneh said on December 18, 2019, at about 1320 hours, the complainant spotted Kabutey at his work place, at the Castle Annex and caused his arrest.

During investigations, he led the Police to Okanah, who received the money.

Okanah also told the Police that Kabutey only gave him GH¢20,000.00, while he also gave to one Mr Boateng, who after collecting the money went into hiding.

Prosecution said the accused persons shared the GH¢5,000.00 as part of the booty, but Kabutey later refunded it.

They admitted the offence and were arraigned.

Source: GNA