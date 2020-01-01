TDC generates ¢44m as gross earnings

The TDC Development Company has raked in more than ¢44 million as actual total revenue (Gross Earnings) from January to September, 2019.

Addressing an end of year thanksgiving service, Ms Elizabeth Mansa Banson, Board Chair, said GH¢44,135,431 was raised against the related period end budget of GH¢134,426,955.

“Thus, actual performance represented 32.83 per cent of the period end budget and 24.53 per cent of the 2019 annual budget,” she stated.

According to her,” Actual performance for the year to 31st December, 2019 is projected to be GH¢59,682,794 or 33.17% of the 2019 budgeted total revenue.

Compared to same time last year, actual total revenue (gross earnings) for the nine month period to September, 2019 decreased by GH¢8,545,843 or 16.22 per cent against same time last year’s gross earnings of GH¢52,681,274.”

She indicated that net profit before tax for the nine month period ended 30 September, 2019, amounted to GH¢15,131,995 against the related period end budget of GH¢11,916,343, representing 26.99 per cent more than budgeted.

“Net Profit Before Tax by 31st December, 2019 is projected to be GH¢17,463,680 with an expected return on capital employed of 7.81 per cent against the 2019 annual budgeted profit of GH¢12,045,468 and return on capital employed of 6.46 per cent.

“TDC continues to prepare itself towards the implementation of the redevelopment programme to ensure a successful regulation of Tema into a world class urban environment as conceived by our founding fathers with Kaiser Flats in Community 4, Sites 1, 2 and 3 in Communities 1 and 2 as the piloting phase,” she stated.

Source: GNA