CSOs formulate a comprehensive position on Ghana Beyond Aid

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Ghana CSOs Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ) have formulated a comprehensive CSOs position on the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda and its implications on Civil Society Sustainability.

The position was taken at a multi – stakeholder forum on Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) held at Aburi in the Eastern region.

The forum drew participants from about 40 CSOs and was supported by OXFAM Ghana.

Participants observed that the Ghana Beyond Aid represented a realistic recognition of the fact that donor fatigue was increasingly becoming a factor to reach the poor countries of the world.

They noted that the Ghana Beyond Aid started in 2012, when development partners and the government agreed that Ghana’s political and economic development had reached relatively high level with the conditions ripe to change from the delivery of aid to prosperity through trade.

In view of this, a compact to that effect was signed to wean Ghana off aid within a period of 10 years.

In a statement issued by participants at the end of the Forum noted that, the concept and definition of aid was not clear in the GBA agenda, there was also the lack of clearly articulated roles for CSOs in the GBA agenda and the absence of legal framework to support the sustainability of the GBA agenda.

Participants therefore recommended that, the role of Civil Society Organisations in the GBA agenda should be clarified.

They also proposed the need to emphasise explicitly the role of the youths, physically challenged and other vulnerable groups in the GBA agenda.

Moreover, participants suggested the need to emphasise Pan – African values as part of the core values for the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and agenda 2063 of the African Union.

The participants concluded, it was imperative that countries become more self – reliant, independent and control its economic destiny for human development and prosperity.

