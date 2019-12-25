Parliament approves Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as new Chief Justice

Parliament on Monday evening unanimously approved Mr Justice Kwasi Anin- Yeboah, a Supreme Court judge as the new Chief Justice.

He is expected to be sworn-in soon to take over from Justice Sophia Akuffo, who retired on December 20, 2019.

The approval followed an almost five- hour marathon vetting of the judge, native of Toase in the Ashanti Region, who turned 66 last May.

There was a resounding aye from the legislators, when the Speaker of the House, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, put the question to adopt report of the Joseph Osei-Owusu chaired Appointments Committee of Parliament (APC) to approve the incoming Chief Justice.

He was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, earlier in the month.

Mr Osei- Owusu, who is also First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai Constituency said in the report: ‘The Committee observed that given his high standard of competence, and integrity, forthrightness, astuteness and in-depth appreciation of the law, he exhibited before the Committee and independence of thought, the nominee, His Lordship Justice Anin-Yeboah qualifies to serve as Chief Justice of the Republic.

“His demeanor and composure during the stretch of his vetting portrays him as a calm and tolerant person. A person inclined to administer justice fairly and fittingly to the people of the land.

“The Committee is also satisfied that the nomination of Justice Anin-Yeboah is in conformity with the 1992 Constitution and Standing Orders of the House, and is persuaded of his eligibility, competence and suitability and, accordingly, recommends by consensus the nominee to the House for approval.

During his vetting, the nominee, who had given a ruling in the 2012 Presidential Election Petition held by the Supreme Court, shared his views his judgment on that matter; and answered questions also on his involvement in the global football governing body FIFA, his oversight role on courts in courts, composition of Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, assets declaration and reforms in the current legal education.

He also answered questions on the capping of appointments to the Supreme Court, plans to expand court infrastructure, regulations to determine terms and conditions of staff of the Judicial Service, increasing the rate of retention of Internally Generated Funds, among other issues.

Before the question was put, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu; MP for Offinso South Ben Abdallah Banda; MP for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, and MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed their admiration of the performance of the nominee.

Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

A graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Apart from being a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah is also a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

Justice Anin Yeboah’s name is also associated with football. In May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

He also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.

Source: GNA