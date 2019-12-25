CSIR-FORIG to conduct quality assurance tests on 29 newly-identified timber species

The Forestry Research Institute (FORIG) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is taking steps to test the quality of 29 new timber species it identified on the open timber market and give expert recommendation for their wide usage.

The new species, the quality of which is yet unknown, were identified through a market survey conducted by FORIG, as part of its research initiatives to improve the wood industry.

Prof. Daniel Aniagyei Ofori, Director of the Institute who announced this, said FORIG realised there were a good number of unknown timber species on the market and decided to undertake a survey to identify such species’ quality and subsequently give the greenlight for public utilisation.

This comes on the back of threats of decline in most timber species in the country, due to over-harvesting for fuel wood and other purposes, vulnerability to climate change and desertification, among other factors.

“FORIG would continue to work to ascertain the quality of these species and recommend the widespread utilisation and thus diversify the timber market,” the FORIG Director, reiterated.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of an end-of-year party for the FORIG staff, which coincided with the send-off ceremony for workers going on mandatory retirement from active public service this year.

In all, 17 staff who worked with the Institute for 19 and 42 years, were honored with various prizes for their dedicated service over their entire working years with FORIG.

Seven other staff who distinguished themselves this year, were also rewarded to serve as motivation for others to work hard in the coming years.

Touching on the activities of the Institute for 2019, he said FORIG dedicated part of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF), to address national issues.

The Director cited a research on illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in terms of how reclamation could be done and the willingness of the people to reclaim the degraded lands.

“We also looked at phytoremediation ability of tree species, which can absorb the contaminants from the soil”, Prof. Ofori stated.

He said FORIG had positioned itself to address national issues through research, saying that, it would pursue the agenda with both donor funding and its own IGF.

Source: GNA