Maame Sarfoah elected Asante-Akim South NDC parliamentary candidate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected 46-year-old businesswoman Maame Sarfoah Appiah as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Asante-Akim South Constituency.

At the party’s primaries held at Juaso, she polled 727 out of 879 valid votes, representing 82.7 per cent to beat her only contender, Mr. Abass Mubarak Abass, a former Constituency Organiser who secured 152 votes.

A total of 2,263 delegates were eligible to vote, but 881 took part in the exercise, recording one spoilt ballot and another rejected, according to officials of the Electoral Commission who supervised the process.

Mr Afrifa Blankson, the Returning Officer of EC in the Constituency declared the results.

It was the first time since 1992 that two candidates filed their nominations to contest for the slot, having elected their PCs by popular acclamation over the years.

Maame Sarfoah called for party unity to help prosecute a common agenda and described her victory as victory for the NDC.

She said the success of the election should bring all party members together to take up the task ahead of winning the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We must all work together not only to snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but also garner more votes for the Presidential candidate,” she said.

Mr Ibrahim Musah, the Constituency Chairman, said uniting supporters of the two candidates to go into the 2020 general elections with one front remained topmost priority of the constituency executives.

He said the party was poised to break the monopoly of NPP in the Constituency by winning the seat in the forthcoming election, and called on NDC party members to join the campaign.

Mr. Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NDC, hailed supporters of the two contenders for the peaceful poll, which he said demonstrated unity prevailing in the Constituency.

He said the primary voting was only an internal contest and urged members to focus on how to “rescue Ghanaians from the current hardship and hopelessness.”

