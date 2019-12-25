Fulanis appeal for establishment of milk factory

The Fulani Community in the Upper West Region has appealed to government to consider establishing a milk processing factory to process cow milk for local consumption and export.

Establishing the milk and meat processing factories has become necessary because Upper West has a large ranch of cattle, which produced a lot of raw milk.

Mr Abukari Surebaba, the Spokesperson for the Fulani Chief in Wa, made the appeal when Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President, called on him when she visited the Upper West Region.

She was in the Region for an end-of-year celebration with women, the aged and other identifiable groups.

Mr Surebaba said the Fulani Community was very happy to have one of its own to occupy a very high office in the country as Mrs Bawumia herself, being a Fulani.

He said they had come out with a ‘by-law’ that compelled Fulani parents to send their children to school and had acquired a land to build an accommodation for nomadic herdsmen to educate their children.

Mrs Bawumia said her NGO, Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project (SEHP), is focused on supporting women and the less privileged in society, especially in areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

She mentioned the introduction of the Free Senior High School, increase in District Assemblies Common Fund allocation for Persons With Disability and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Fund, among other things, as some government social interventions targeted at supporting women and the less privileged.

She expressed joy that the Fulani Community was living peacefully, and appealed to residents to resolve any disagreement through the established institutions and ensure development in diversity.

“I know what it means to wake up thinking about your children, your home and your family and that is why I will pay attention to your request and the President will hear you and act accordingly,” she said.

Source: GNA