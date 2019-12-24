Do more to tell our successes – Kufuor tells NPP

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Sunday called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do more to tell the party’s success story.

Addressing the Party’s 2019 National Delegates Conference at the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, he said the party ought to trumpet its achievements because it had and was doing well in its management of the Ghanaian economy.

“Our present government under the able leadership of President Nana Addo is doing very well, but we have got to tell our story.

“If we do not trumpet our achievements, and there are many, no one will tell them for us…We are called upon to have a missionary zeal in the work of governance, and at the same time spread the good news of the New Patriotic Party pragmatically transforming the nation with humility as missionaries do.

“if we are able to do this, Ghanaians, I believe, will continue to reward us with multiple successive mandates,” Mr Kufuor indicated.

The former President told the gathering that they ought to leverage on the good will that the Ghanaian people had for the party to extend its mandate to transform the fortunes of the country.

Ghanaians, he said, “naturally love our NPP party. They share our vision of development in freedom, our respect for private individual and enterprise, and our liberal democratic outlook.

“They know that it is our party that can bring the transformation that our nation yearns.

“Our conduct, therefore, should make it easy for Ghanaians to continue loving us and to continually give us their mandates,” he admonished.

Mr Kufuor called on those in leadership position to be guided by the party’s past experiences, and respect the mandate that Ghanaians have given the NPP.

“Carry the Ghanaian people with you by actions that demonstrate that you respect them and mandate they have given you, through selflessness, humility, and respect for the rule of law, and demonstrate that you are accountable to them”, he said.

The conference is being held on the theme “We have Performed Better: 4 More to do.”

More than 6,500 delegates of the NPP attended the conference, aimed at taking stock of the party’s past performance, and deliberated on matters that would strengthen it and position it to retain power in the 2020 General Election.

Source: GNA