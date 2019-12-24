Chirano Gold Mine presents GH¢27.6m dividends to government

Chirano Gold Mine, a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation, has presented a cheque of GH¢27.6 million being government’s 10 per cent shareholdings’ dividend for the year.

Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, government representative on the Governing Board of the Company, presented the cheque to Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, at a brief ceremony in Accra, on Monday.

Last year, Chirano Gold Mine presented a cheque for $13 million to government as dividends covering the year 2018.

Okatakyie Afrifa said the Company was committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility to the government and to its catchment communities.

He expressed gratitude to government for extending the Company’s mining lease for the next 15 years, and reaffirmed its resolve to comply with the country’s mining laws.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Sector Minister, in his response, lauded Chirano Gold Mine for good work done and urged other mining companies operating in Ghana to follow suit.

He said government was auditing all the mining firms’ financial statements to ascertain how much they earned and profit repatriated abroad to enable government take its fair share of profits.

He said mining firms were partners in development, therefore they should support government in infrastructural development and job creation.

Source: GNA