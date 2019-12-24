Home / Tourism / Harmattan season can affect smooth operations of airlines – GCAA warns

Harmattan season can affect smooth operations of airlines – GCAA warns

As the Harmattan season enters its intensity phase, air travel in Ghana could be disrupted, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has warned.

In a statement copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the GCAA notifies travellers of the potential challenges that the weather could pose to smooth operations of airlines.

According to the GCAA, the Harmattan, a dry and dusty wind which engulfs West Africa from late November until March, tends to intensify during the months of January and February.

“The poor visibility conditions arising from this phenomenon could, in extreme cases, lead to flight delays, diversions and possible cancellations, especially where air-to ground visibility is below GCAA’s or the airlines’ prescribed aerodrome operating minima.

It is expected that the Harmattan effect will be severer at the Kumasi, Tamale and Wa Airports, which are in the Northern Sector of the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR). In this regard, GCAA entreats the travelling public to exercise maximum patience during the Harmattan period, should scheduled flight operations be disrupted,” it said.

The Authority further advised airlines and operators to strictly comply with its Directives and the Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) pertaining to reduced visibility conditions.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

