NPP government has fulfilled 72 of promises – claims Vice-President

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has fulfilled 72 per cent of the promises it made to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

He said there were sufficient data to back his claim and would soon release them to clear any doubt on the minds of Ghanaians.

He announced that President Akufo-Addo would, on January 6, next month hand over 275 ambulances to all the 275 constituencies to improve the delivery of healthcare.

He said the ambulances would be digitised and integrated with the emergency number- 112, National Postal Addressing System and the Ghana National Fire Service so that it could help track callers who were in danger.

Vice President Bawumia said this at the 2019 National Delegates’ Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, on Sunday.

The conference is to enable the party to discuss issues of interest, take stock of its activities and strategise towards retaining power in the 2020 general election.

It is being held on the theme: “ We have Performed Better: Four more to do more,” which attracted about 6,000 delegates of the party including; party supporters, sympathizers, party executives and party bigwigs from all the 16 regions.

Vice President Bawumia enumerated a number of policies and programmes being implemented by Akufo-Addo-led administration that had lessened the suffering of Ghanaians, adding; “we’re not saying we have completely eliminated the suffering of the people, but they are better off than before”.

He said the country no longer imported maize due to the massive boost in production through the Planting for Food and Jobs, saying; ”No government under the fourth republic has done as much in its first term in office than the New Patriotic Party.

“The message is clear, we have performed better in many areas of the economy-increased agriculture production, industrialisation, surplus trade balance, decline in inflation, policy rate and budget deficit,” Dr Bawumia pointed.

On the cedi depreciation, the Vice President said the average depreciation rate of the cedi over the last three years-was 8.7 per cent, compared to 18 per cent recorded under the eight-year administration of the NDC government.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to automating the various public sector institutions to reduce corruption and enhance delivery of service.

The Vice President mentioned the digitization of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority, the Registrar General’s Department and the ongoing digitization of the Land Registry, and the paperless ports system, digital property addressing system and mobile money interoperability system as some of the programmes that transformed the economy.

Source: GNA