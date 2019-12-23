Ghana government says it’s committed to boost food production

Neenyi George Andah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya West has reaffirmed government commitment to invest heavily in the agricultural sector to increase food production for export and local consumption.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Communication said government would go all out to make it more attractive to entice youth to enter into farming because agriculture was the backbone of the nation’s economy.

“Government will continue to push the good agenda to boost the agricultural sector to benefit every Ghanaian irrespective of one’s political affiliations.

The MP made the assertion when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs, Clergy, Elders, Queen Mothers and People of Awutu-Mankesem to mark the 58th enstoolement of Nai Kwao Otuo V as Chief of Awutu-Mankesem, near Awutu Bawjiase in the Central region.

The anniversary Celebration was under the theme” Planting for food and Jobs, the role of Traditional Rulers”.

Neenyi Andah said government was ready to support traditional rulers who are mostly farmers to improve agricultural development but lands must be litigation free to encourage the people to go into farming.

He said the government was working hard to reverse postharvest loses in the sector adding that over 3,000 farmers have benefited from planting for food and jobs programme.

Farmers in the Awutu-Senya West benefitted from 70,000 cocoa seedlings free of charge.

He said 1,000 goats and sheep have been distributed to over 100 livestock farmers in the District to increase livestock production in the area.

The Deputy Minister commended the 2019 best farmers’ award winners in the District and gave the assurance that government was poised to put in place pragmatic measures to improve farming activities.

The MP described Nai Kwao Otuo, also the second national best farmer in 1994 as “maestro and a legend in Agriculture” for his immense contribution that had aided the socio-economic advancement of the district and country.

Mr Stephen Kwame Quaye, Awutu- Senya District Chief Executive (DCE) praised Nai Kwao Otuo for his success and wished him long life.

He commended Nai Kwao Otuo for his outstanding performance in agriculture in the district.

The DCE appealed to the him to release vast land to the Assembly to preserve it as a land bank for the youth who are willing to enter into farming, especially cassava and yam plantations .

Nai Kwao Otuo for his part expressed appreciation and gratitude to the people of Awutu-Mankesm and present and past governments for their supports and directions which assisted him to transform many lives.

He said the celebration of his Anniversary as Chief of Awutu Mankesem was to create awareness and remind Ghanaians of the vital role the chieftaincy institution played in customary and cultural heritage of various traditional areas in the country.

Source: GNA