My biggest regret this year is kidnapping and killing of Takoradi girls – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his biggest regret this year was the kidnapping and subsequent killing of the four Takoradi girls in the Western Region.

“My biggest regret from the beginning of this year is the kidnapping and killing of the four girls in Takoradi.

“It is a matter of great regret this year, having to deal with the issue of the missing Takoradi girls,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he interacted with senior journalists at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House, in Accra on Friday.

The media encounter, the fourth in the series since assuming office, enabled the President to account for his three-year stewardship to Ghanaians and solicit feedback to improve the various flagship policies and programmes implemented so far.

The President lauded the Police Service for doing a yeoman’s job to identify the remains of the missing girls and empathised with the bereaved families for the loss.

He said although there were some controversies surrounding the death of the girls, details would be found.

On the September 16, 2019, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the death of the Takoradi missing girls at a News conference after conducting a DNA test on the remains retrieved from a septic tank at the Takoradi suburb.

The girls are; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18, Ruth Love Quayson, 18 and Ruth Abeka, who were kidnapped and murdered by a kidnapping syndicate in Takoradi.

The main suspects are Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, both Nigerians, and are being tried in Takoradi.

Source: GNA