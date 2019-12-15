Home / Sports / Commey loses IBF title to Lopez

Richard Commey lost his International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title to Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez won the fight by technical knockout in the second round at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) punched and dropped Commey (29-3, 26 KO) to the floor with a right hand. Commey was floored when the two boxers threw punches at the same time but Lopez hit Commey first, landing a blow that dropped the champion to the canvas. Commey managed to get back to his feet, but Lopez followed up with a flurry of punches; as Commey was unable to reply, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight in the second round.

Following this win, the 22-year-old Lopez is set to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in a unification bout in April 2020.

