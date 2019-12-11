Anti-corruption coalition demands government’s commitment on NACAP implementation

Mrs Faustina Djabatey, the Communications Officer for Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has called on Government to reinforce commitments towards implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) to curtail corrupt practices.

She also asked for enforcement of other key anti-corruption conventions including; the African Union Convention Against Corruption (AU CAC) and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

The government must also put in place sufficient measures to ensure enforcement of asset declaration and verification, check on illicit enrichment and pass the Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill.

Mrs Djabatey was speaking after a float in Takoradi to observe the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day with support from the Open Society of West Africa.

The Day offered an opportunity for participants to reflect on the cost and impact of corruption on Ghana’s development, while creating the needed public awareness on dangers of corrupt practices.

It was on the theme: “United Against Corruption” and sought to challenge every citizen of Ghana to unite and say no to Corruption.

“Corruption continues to be a problem that has permeated every sector of global economies with its devastating effects,” Mrs Djabatey said, stressing that, the practice undermined sustainable development and smacked an affront on human rights.

On farmers, she said, policymakers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector should avoid acts of corruption such as diverging premix fuel and fertilizers.

She said interventions such as Planting for Food and Jobs, cocoa spraying and others should jealously be guarded against acts of corruption, and called for mechanisms to punish perpetrators who caught.

Mobilising and empowering the youth, she added, was also key to ensuring sustainable solutions to combating corruption.

“This year’s Anti-Corruption Day focuses on the youth and emphasis on their role in strengthening accountability and developing innovative solutions to prevent and curb corruption.”

As such, the GACC embarked on outreach in schools in ten regions to caution students against corrupt practices.

It said engaging the youth in discussions about ethical behaviour, ways of fighting corruption and encouraging them to demand their rights was the way to go.

Mrs Djabatey: “We admonish the youth to desist from corrupt practices and also report officials who demand facilitation fees from you to fast track services. We urge the youth to keep a close and public eye on Government activities as a proven method to keep the Government on the right track.”

“We encourage everyone to put to practice the Right to Information Act by demanding information to hold duty-bearers accountable.”

Source: GNA