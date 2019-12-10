ECG recoups over GH¢200,000.00 from customers in Ho

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta Region, in the last three months has recouped GH¢209,264.78 from prepaid customers who illegally used power in ECG’s designated Ho District.

The total amount of GH¢209,264.78 represents penalties and surcharges imposed on individuals, cold stores, factories and institutions caught using power for free, depriving the Company of the needed revenue.

Mr. S. Abrefah Besea, Volta Regional Commercial Manager, ECG, said the Company noticed in August that revenue from prepaid customers in Ho had reduced drastically.

He said the reduction led to the formation of a special monitoring team to monitor prepaid customers especially “non-purchasing” ones, these are customers who have not purchased prepaid credit for a long time but enjoys electricity.

Mr. Besea, said some of the illegalities uncovered during the exercise included meter bypass, unauthorized and direct connections and meter tampering.

He expressed joy about the success of the ongoing exercise and hinted that it would soon be extended to prepaid customers in Hohoe District during the festive season.

Mr William Addy, Volta Regional Revenue Protection Manager, ECG, advised the public to desist from illegal acts such as meter bypass because it could cause fire outbreak and loss of life through electrocution.

Mr. Delali Oklu, Volta Regional General Manager, ECG said illegal connections by customers affects the financial strength of the Company and prevents it from undertaking projects that would inure to the benefits of customers and society.

He said the exercise would be sustained until the region achieved zero per cent power theft.

Source: GNA