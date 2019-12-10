It’s time to report corrupt acts – GACC

Members of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) have reiterated the call on the citizenry to report corrupt acts they witnessed towards realising gains in on-going anti-corruption campaign.

Members of the Coalition together with some stakeholders in the fight against corruption, after a route march with the youth through streets in Ho as part of activities to mark the 2019 Anti-Corruption Day, encouraged the populace to make use of corruption reporting mechanisms.

Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of GACC said the youth were selected as the focus of this year’s Anti-Corruption Day celebration, and that their innovativeness was much needed in developing appealing solutions to fight corruption.

She said as part of the drive, the Coalition undertook outreach activities in schools within 10 regions in the country, cautioning them against corrupt practices.

Mrs Narteh said as future leaders, the youth would require ample sensitisation on good ethics, and encourage them to demand a corruption-free society.

“We admonish the youth to desist from corrupt practices and also report officials who demand facilitation fees from you to fast track services. We urge the youth to keep a close and public eye on Government activities as a proven method to keep the Government on the right track.

“We encourage everyone to put to practice the Right to Information (RTI) Act by demanding information to hold duty bearers accountable”, she said.

The Secretary called on Government to strengthen its commitment to the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) among other conventions, and also, strictly enforce asset declaration laws.

“The complaints are too many. It’s time to report acts of corruption to the appropriate agencies for offenders to be dealt with”, Mr Eric Oduro Danso, a Senior Registrar at the Volta Regional office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), told the gathering.

He said the numerous effects of corruption stifled the progress of the nation, and required that the citizenry promptly reported such acts, and assured informants of their protection and confidentiality under the Whistle Blowers Act.

Mr Patrick Asiedu, Deputy Regional Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) said the only way to keep duty bearers accountable was to frequently monitor their activities and report those that made corrupt turns.

He said the frequency of reporting corrupt deeds remained low, and urged the citizenry not to conceal information vital to the fight against the canker.

Mr Francis Asong, Executive Director of Voice Ghana, said the citizenry must show extra commitment to national development by strongly taking up the anti-corruption campaign.

He noted that the spirit of patriotism, which helped develop the nation, was dying and had given way to corrupt inclinations, evidenced in the spate of shoddy works funded with hard earned tax revenue.

Mr Asong said the nation risked losing its future, and called on all civil society organisations to come on board and support.

He also called on Government to augment its efforts at rooting out corruption by resourcing the Office of the Special Prosecutor both with finance and human resource, to enable him fully take up the fight.

Placards carried on the route march read, “demand accountability from duty bearers”, “corruption creates poverty”, “corruption undermines good governance”, and “stop bribing the police”, among others.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “United against Corruption.”

The Day is observed December 09, every year to help ignite public, and stakeholder interest in the fight against corruption.

Source: GNA