Ministry to support GFA with $12m

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has submitted a financial proposal to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the revival of local football in the country.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, the GFA submitted a budgetary proposal of $12 million to the Ministry for the organisation of the Ghana Premier League, National Division One League and the National Women’s League.

The initiative follows a meeting, between the newly elected GFA President and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Minister, few days after election of Mr. Kurt Okraku.

Mr. Kofi Asare Brako Special Aid to the Minister of Youth and Sports and Spokesperson confirmed in a media interview, that his outfit has received the proposal from the GFA and they were currently studying it for consideration.

He said his outfit was bent on helping the GFA to revive football in the country and the proposal would be given the needed consideration.

Mr. Asare Brako said, the Ministry puts a lot of premium on the Ghana Premier League and would ensure that it was given the needed support to survive.

The GPL has been on hold since the famous Anas Number 12 Documentary hit Ghana football last year.

Source: GNA