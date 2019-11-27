Ghana Standards Authority to provide inspection and testing for Liberia’s fishing sector

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is to provide third party certification inspection and testing for fish and fish products for Liberia as well as the overall support for its national quality infrastructure.

The GSA has, therefore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Technical Service Agreement with the Liberian Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

The Agreement would also allow the Liberian National Standard Laboratory to engage and designate the GSA to certify fish and fish products intended for the European Union Market, as approved under the European Union Registered Exporter System for Liberia.

Signing the MoU, Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the GSA, said it would create a good partnership with the Liberian Government.

“It will also create a good relationship between Ghana and Liberia’s private sector,” he said, adding that it would pave the way for Liberia’s products to be accepted on the European Market.

Madam Emma Glassco, the Director General of Liberia’s National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, who signed on behalf of the Authority, said the initiative would greatly help her country’s Quality Infrastructure, allowing it to use the Standard Lab in testing products to provide a vibrant atmosphere in the fisheries industry.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade Services, A.E. Nyema Wisner, congratulated both parties for their speedy innovation in making the MoU a reality.

He said it marked a historical turning point for Liberia’s fisheries industry.

Source: GNA