Professor Glover inducted Chancellor of Akrofi-Christaller Institute

The Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture at Akropong-Akuapem of the Eastern Region, has inducted Professor Ablade Glover as the new Chancellor of the Institute, to serve a five-year term.

The new Chancellor is a retired Professor of Art and a former Dean of the College of Art, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after his induction, Prof. Glover said even though he was a ceremonial officer, his ultimate responsibility was to assist the Rector in addressing challenges confronting the Institute.

He said despite the unfamiliarity with his current field, especially considering his background, he was ready to study and seek advice from experienced leaders within the institution to enable him to deliver on his mandate.

“Those who brought me in may have thought of my background and I believe I may have something to contribute… So I will pray that the Lord gives me the insight to guide spiritually so as to contribute to make the school great.”

He called for support from all stakeholders to achieve success for the benefit of society.

Right Reverend Prof. Joseph O. Y. Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who administered the Oath of Office, urged the Chancellor to work in tandem with the statutes of the Institute to enable it to realise its goal.

He presented a Bible and the Mace of the Institute to Prof. Glover as a symbol of authority.

“Pray without ceasing, continue in the reading and study of the word of God and be guided by the Statues of the Institute. Let no one suffer hurt through your neglect,” he advised.

Mr Kingsford Amoah, the Chairman of Akrofi-Christaller Council, said the Institute was a pace-setter in academics and pastoral training for Christian workers and leaders.

It sought to develop academic programmes that provided serious and creative research into African Christianity and its contribution to Christianity in general, while offering relevant theological research and publication for the benefit of society.

Rev. Professor Benhart Yemo Quarshie, the Rector of the Insitute, said the induction marked a new chapter in the life of the institution and expressed optimism that the vast experience of Prof. Glover would bring a new dimension to its progress.

Most Reverend Emmanuel K. Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, urged the Institute’s Council and Staff to support the Chancellor to ensure a successful tenure.

Prof. Glover has also served as a member of the Presbyterian Church Committee on Tertiary Education for years.

Source: GNA