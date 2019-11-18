Ghana has second highest number of African students in American schools

Ghana has taken the second place on the table listing the number of students from African countries in US universities and colleges, a press release from the US Embassy in Accra copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says.

According to the release, the 2019 Open Doors Report on international education shows that there is an overall increase in the number of Ghanaian students in US education institutions. There is a 13.9 per cent increase over the 2018 figures – increasing from 3,213 to 3,661 in 2019.

“This brings Ghana into second place in sub-Saharan Africa, a spot previously held by Kenya. The number one spot is held by Nigeria, with 13,423 students,” the release said.

It notes further that over half of the Ghanaian students in the United States are studying at the graduate level and this number increased by 21.3 per cent over last year, from 1,534 up to 1,860, putting Ghana into the bracket of top 25 countries sending graduate students to the United States.

Referencing the 2019 Open Doors Report, it said the United States hosted nearly 1.2 million international students during the 2018/2019 academic year. The number of Sub-Saharan African students hit a record high at 40,290, marking a 2.1 per cent increase over the prior year.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi