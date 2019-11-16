‘Okada’ rider jailed 10 years for robbery

The Nsawam Circuit Court has sentenced Eric Ahedor, a 24-year-old ‘Okada’ rider for 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

The convict pleaded guilty for robbing Mr Isaac Apiadu Opare, a photographer.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Dodzi, told the court presided by Madam Andley Kocuvi-Tay that the complainant Mr Isaac Apiadu Opare is a resident at Adeiso, while the convict lives at Nsuobiri, near Danso both in the Eastern Region.

Inspector Dodzi said on September 11, this year, around 1600 hours, the complainant had a phone call from an unknown caller inviting him to cover a birthday party programme at Nsuobiri.

He said on the same day, the convict around 2030 hours came to the complainant’s house with his motorbike to identify himself that he was asked by the earlier caller to bring him to Nsuobiri to cover the programme.

The prosecution said on their way, the convict stopped and pulled a knife on the complainant and asked him (complainant) to surrender his mobile phone and his Cannon cameras used for taking pictures.

Inspector Dodzi said the convict inflicted knife wounds on the complainant and succeeded in taking his camera valued at GH¢1,600.00 and his Samsung mobile phone valued at GH¢500.00 all amounting to GH¢2,100.00.

He said the complainant reported the incident to the Adeiso police and Eric Ahedor was arrested and arraigned before the Nsawam Circuit Court.

Source: GNA