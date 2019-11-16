JUSAG calls off strike

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has called off its indefinite strike.

A statement signed by Mr Alex Nartey, National President of JUSAG, and issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the leadership of the Association met with the Management of Judicial Service today to deliberate on matters that brought about the strike.

It said Acting Chief Justice Jones Victor Dotse had approved that the matters raised at the meeting be forwarded to the Judicial Council.

“In view of the above, we have resolved to suspend the industrial action with immediate effect,” it said.

“We, therefore, call on rank and file to resume work while leadership work with management on the issue”.

JUSAG last week served notices of embarking on an indefinite strike over the need to review their salaries.

The action, which commenced two days ago, has left litigants stranded.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) described the strike as illegal.

Source: GNA