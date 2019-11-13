Kasoa cops killing suspect case adjourned to November 19

The case of Eric Kojo Duah and Michael Osafo Anim who are being held for allegedly killing two policers on the Kasoa- Buduburam road has been adjourned to November 19.

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Barnes- Botchway said the prosecution led by , Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare has officially written a letter informing the court that he had travelled out of the jurisdiction.

Defence counsel Mr George Eshun who was not aware of the prosecution’s letter said he should have been alerted of the absence.

He also drew the court’s attention to the fact that his clients were not brought before the court.

Mr Eshun was not happy with sensationalism reportage by sections of the media and prayed the court to advise the media over screaming headlines that sometimes did not reflect what transpired in the Courtroom.

Duah and Anim are being held on two counts of conspiracy. Duah is additionally being charged with two counts of murder.

On August 28, this year, two Police Officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed were allegedly shot by Duah.

Duah and Anim who were in a vehicle were signaled by the two officers to stop but failed to stop, the officers with a Police Service vehicle chased the accused persons, Duah allegedly shot the two officers in turns and bolted from the scene with his accomplice Anim.

Police investigations however led to the arrest of the two.

Source: GNA