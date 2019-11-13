Armed robbers attack passengers travelling from Kumasi to Tatale

Five Armed Robbers suspected to be Fulanis wearing masks with raffles and cutlasses attacked 22 passengers travelling in a sprinter bus with registration number AS1871-16 travelling from Kumasi to Tatale in the Northern Region.

Mr Eliasu Issah, 32, the driver of the bus told the Ghana News Agency that at a curve near Salinkpang in the Mion District of Northern Region at 02:40 hours, the suspects alleged flashed their touchlight at his vehicle.

When he got to where they were, he said the armed robbers ordered him to stop and when he obliged, they asked him to open the door for the passengers to come down.

Eliasu Issah indicated that when the passengers alighted they ordered all of them to go down flat, after which they seized all their monies and phones.

Some of the victims of the robbery were identified as madam Effia Yaa Dakuwah GH¢2,400.00, Madam Effia Mansah GH¢1,500.00, Madam Salinba Nsumbe GH¢3,000.00 including; their phones with money running into thousands of cedis.

The driver said they were all traders who went and sold their goods at Kumasi and were returning to Tatale in the Tatale/Sanguli District of Northern Region.

Eliasu said there was another passengers vehicle which was also travelling to Chereponi District in the Northern Region with passengers whose money and phone were also collected.

He said he escaped into the bush to Salinkpang and informed some people and they called the Police at a check point before they arrived the armed robbers had left the scene.

He said the police then escorted them to Yemdi Police station.

Source: GNA