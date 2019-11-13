Ghana government secures GH¢750m financing to enhance technical skills training

Fifteen technical institutes and polytechnic educational institutions in the country would receive a total of GH¢750 million for technical upgrading and enhance skill training.

Each of the 15 technical education institutions would receive GH¢50 million towards the construction of the state-of-the-art workshops for Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Welding Engineering under the Technical. Vocational Training and Upgrading Project.

The fund is a concessionary loan from China to build first-class technical institutions for skill training towards ensuring self-reliance and attaining the industrialization transformation agenda.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the TVET project at the Tema Technical Institute, Vice President Bawumia said government would welcome investors that would collaborate with Ghanaian educational institutions to strengthen technical skill training.

He said skill training of the country’s human resource capacity in the area of technical and vocational fields would make the workforce competitive on the job market and improve the general competitiveness of the nation, globally.

TVET training, the Vice President said, would promote the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda and ensure the realisation of the country’s industrialization drive.

In that regard, he said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government had made TVET education integral part of the Free Senior High School Policy to equip students with requisite skills, adding that, the workforce would be utilised for the One-District, One Factory initiative across the country.

The Vice President entreated tutors in the beneficiary institutions to adopt innovative teaching methods to impart knowledge to about 30,000 students, expected to benefit from the upgrading project.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has supported the Ghana Police Service with 100 fleet of vehicles to bolster patrols towards ensuring peace and order in Ghana.

It has also given the government of Ghana 300 million Yuan grant and 250 million Yuan debt relief towards enhancing socio-economic growth.

Madam SUN Chunlan, the Chinese Vice Premier, assured of Chinese government’s resolve to support Ghana’s infrastructural and industrialization drive to achieve economic development.

She believed her visit would help in implementing the key consensus reached in last year’s China-Africa Summit in Beijing and promote economic development that would be mutually beneficial.

Source: GNA