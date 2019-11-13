Government will fulfill campaign promises without a doubt of ambiguity – Letsa

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister at the weekend reassured the people of the Region that government would fulfill its campaign promises to the people without a doubt of ambiguity.

He therefore called on them to exercise restraint as government facilitated procedures to implement its flagship developmental agenda.

Dr Letsa gave the assurance when he addressed a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District to climax their week-long Bliza (corn festival) celebration.

The festival, which was on the theme, “Youth empowerment through quality education was instituted in 1983 after that year’s drought and famine to honour corn for being the first foodstuff that ended the famine and also thank God.

The festival has since been repackaged to galvanise the synergy for unity, develop and fund raising venture for the communities.

Dr Letsa appealed to the people to work to protect the unity and relative peace the country was enjoying as no government could execute its developmental agenda if there was chaos.

“We need peace to develop,” he said.

Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive, said the District would soon shed its deprived accolade and become an envious one due to the developmental agenda being pursued by his administration.

He reminded the people of the impending district assembly and unit committee elections and asked them to elect those who had the interest of the area at heart and also vote “yes” for the election of (DCEs).

Nene Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II, Paramount Chief of Yilo Klo who chaired the function, asked his colleague chiefs to collaborate with each other to plan and execute the development of their areas.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of the community, appealed to his subjects to rededicate themselves to develop the community, adding “we should not fold our arms and wait for government, let us take our destiny into our own hands”.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Festival Planning Committee Chairman, said the GH¢20,000 raised at the durbar would be used to complete the one-storey building information centre.

Source: GNA