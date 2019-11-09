HTU stops ‘conditional admissions’ – VC

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University said the University no longer admits students on conditions that they better their grades later.

He said the University now admits only qualified students as prescribed by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and encouraged students who could not meet the requirements to better their grades and re-apply.

Prof. Honyenuga who was speaking at the 27th matriculation of the University’s regular students therefore charged the fresh students to count themselves fortunate and take advantage of opportunities in the school and excel.

He asked them to integrate academic excellence with moral integrity and be self a disciplined.

The Vice Chancellor cautioned them against wrong use of social media, drug abuse, alcoholism, sexual assaults and other social vices.

He also told them that the University frowned on examination malpractices and that it was the quickest way to get out of the University.

Prof. Honyenuga said the University had zero tolerance for sex for grades and urged the students to be confident, study hard and graduate successfully.

A little over 1,500 students were admitted and matriculated for Higher National Degree (HND) and non-tertiary programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

A total of nine students were also matriculated for the University’s Master of Technology (MTech) programmes at its graduate school.

Source: GNA