Academic activities resumes in Takoradi Technical University

Mr. Ekow Richardson, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has confirmed that both administrative and academic work have resumed in the university following a directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Thursday after a meeting between the Association and the Commission.

He said lecturers and students who hitherto left campus as a result of a strike action have reported to school and are attending lectures in their numbers.

Mr. Ekow made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the campus.

According to him, measures have been put into place for the extension of the academic calendar to make up for the contact hours lost during the period the lecturers were on strike as indicated by the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities in Ghana.

He therefore urged students to prepare fully for the resumption of academic work and called on the students who went home and have since not returned to report to the campus to continue with their academic work.

It would be recalled that members of TUTAG embarked on strike action on October 7, 2019, after emoluments due them were not released despite a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) also joined the industrial action, demanding full benefits of migration onto the public universities’ salary structure.

The three-week continuous industrial action by TUTAG and the recent indefinite strike also declared by the administrators brought technical education across the country to a standstill.

Students in some of the technical universities also held various protests to impress upon the government to meet their lecturers’ demands and ensure that they return to their classrooms to enable academic work to resume.

Source: GNA