Vodafone appoints two new directors into management team

Vodafone Ghana has appointed two new directors into its Senior Management team in line with the company’s strategy of charting a leadership path of innovation and creativity across the telecommunications landscape.

The appointees are Mr Haytham Ammar, the Finance Director, and Madam Tawa Bolarin, Director for the Enterprise unit, Vodafone Business.

According to a statement it issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Monday, the appointments would provide leadership for the Enterprise and Finance functions of the business.

Mr Haytham joined the company from Vodafone Egypt, where he held various leadership roles in Decision Support, Planning, Costing and Investor Relations.

As Head of Decision Support, he drove key strategic projects including Egypt’s 4G rollout, infrastructure agreements and cost efficiency programmes, the statement said.

Mr Haytham is a Certified Management Accountant (CIMA) with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Finance from Helwan University, Egypt.

Madam Tawa, on the other hand, joined the company with 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

She managed leadership roles in multinational companies, including Bharti Airtel Nigeria, British Telecom, MTN and Virgin Media (UK), the statement said.

She is a Chartered Marketer with an MBA from University of Westminster.

The statement quoted Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana as saying: “We are privileged to have Haytham and Tawa join our Senior Management team. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge will be very critical in the further growth of the Ghana business.

“I am without doubt that they will support in taking the company to the next level as we pursue a strategy that will ensure an exciting digital future for our customers”.

Source: GNA