Biakoye District generates over GH¢93,000 revenue

Biakoye District Assembly has at as September, this year, generated a total revenue of GH¢93,212 from a budget revenue target of GH¢267,033 for the 2019 financial year, which represented 34.91 per cent.

It however made a 36.26 per cent of budgeted amount of GH¢258,321 within the same period in 2018.

Madam Comfort A. Attah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) who disclosed these at the first meet the press series at Nkonya Ahenkro said the Finance Department was mobilising to help improve upon the performance by the close of the year while the Area and Town councils are to help in the revenue mobilization drive.

She said transparency and accountability are among the key tenets in every democratic dispensation and accounting to the people is a mode of achieving objectives of good governance.

The DCE said the media is the means through which good governance can reach the citizenry.

Under security, Madam Attah said the District has secured a 4WD Toyota Hilux Pick-up for the Nkonya District Police Command to assist them improve upon general policing in the District and described the security situation in the District as calm.

She said the Assembly is making the necessary efforts to reduce cases of armed robbery in the District by installing 415 new Sodium and LED streetlights across the District especially Senior High Schools, markets, Offices of Decentralized Institutions and the Army Detachment Barracks adding that some armed robbers, who have been arrested were facing the law.

Madam Comfort A. Attah said the District Security Council (DISEC) was in talks with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen in order to ensure peaceful coexistence between them and other community members and added that the District has also instituted pragmatic measures to curb illegal distribution and sale of premix fuel also known as ´Magbomagbo.’

She said work is currently ongoing on the construction of a new office complex for the Assembly, construction of DCE and DCD bungalow while works have been completed on the pavement of Abotoase Lorry Park, reshaping of Abotoase Yam Market road and payment of school fees for brilliant but needy children.

Under education, the DCE said the Assembly has organised orientation for newly trained teachers, organised mock examination for all students registered for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), interaction and provision of food for both teachers and students during the BECE, celebration of ´My First Day at School`, awarding and support deserving students, supporting basic and second cycle institutions, support for the operation of the District Education Office and the provision of infrastructure.

She said work is ongoing on the construction of a 6-Unit Classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kwamekrom E P Basic School, Bumbula RC Basic School, Bowiri Amanfro E P Basic School, Nkonya Nchumuru SDA Basic School and Tapa Akaniem D A basic School, construction of a three-Unit Classroom block with ancillary facilities at Bowiri Amanfro Girls Model School and Worawora DA Basic School and distribution of 200 mono desks to schools in the District.

The DCE said inadequate classroom blocks, furniture and trained teachers are challenges in the educational sector and added that despite the challenges facing the sector, there has been a decrease in teenage pregnancies in the District and encourage teenagers to report any indecent behavior towards them.

Under water and sanitation, she said 10 boreholes were being sunk in Toklosu, Klagbokofe, Bowiri Kubease, Adzamansu, and Bowiri Amanfrom while 31 others in Asakyiri, Takrabe, Tepo, Tayi, Akloba and Kabreakwaa have been repaired.

Under the energy sector, the district has undertaken the supply and distribution of 400 Street lights under phase I and 2, extension of electricity to Wuropong Girls SHS, procurement of a transformer to Wuropong Girls SHS, planting of 43 Electricity Poles at Wuropong Girls SHS and extension of electricity to Odormitor, Kortokofe, Ampekrom,C.K Kofe, Tapa Biposu and Klagbokofe.

Under the District’s economy, Madam Attah mentioned the major markets in the district as Abotoase, Bumbula, Kwamekrom, Worawora and Nonna.

She said works was progressing on the construction of a 10-Unit lockable market stores at Bumbula, a 16-Unit market sheds at Bumbula, a meat shop at Worawora and Abotoase, an abattoir at Kwamekrom and construction of a fish processing centre at Adzamansu with industrial cylinders.

She said construction of a 10-Unit lockable market stores at Kwamekrom has just been awarded adding that inadequate market infrastructure, storage facilities and lack of security at the market places are some challenges facing the District.

Madam Attah said the Assembly will also continue to collaborate with development partners in the realisation of its goals.

Source: GNA