CHRAJ sensitizes Eastern Region House of Chiefs on corruption

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged traditional rulers to develop and implement a code of conduct for themselves to uphold strict principles of transparency and accountability for the power and resources entrusted to them.

According to CHRAJ when done, traditional rulers would develop specifically tailored strategies to address corruption without losing sight of their cultural context, yet would contribute significantly to the strategies in tackling corruption.

Mr Richard Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Chraj who was delivering a speech at an engagement with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua, noted that traditional authorities had a role to play in tackling corruption, hence the sensitization on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

The NACAP is in line with international obligations and commitments to ensure that all role players in government and the public including traditional rulers contribute towards anti-corruption work in Ghana, in order to promote development.

Mr Quayson pointed out that Ghana’s traditional system largely based on being each other’s keeper somehow tends to fuel corruption “but we must find ways as a nation to fine tune this and endeavor to end corruption in our state of affairs”.

He therefore called on the traditional leaders who were the custodians of tradition, to provide the leadership to revive the values of the old Ghanaian society to begin to question people of their wealth especially the youth and remind society that “good names are better than riches”.

Mr Quayson noted that, glorification of riches had contributed largely to corruption in Ghana and stressed that, the traditional leaders in Ghana, had the power to back CHRAJ and the GII in the NACAP strategy to end corruption and therefore urged them not to disappoint.

Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo, Executive Director Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) said lack of integrity, transparency and accountability and corruption was eroding the nation’s resources for development.

She said the GII in its effort to complement state and private organizations in tackling corruption in Ghana, had established a desk for individuals to report cases of corruption for redress and urged Nananom to lead people to the appropriate authorities as part of their role in tackling corruption.

On the whistleblower, she explained that there was a law to protect whistleblowers, but unfortunately people blew their own cover and urged the public not to disclose their intentions concerning corruption but rather draw the attention of the appropriate agencies.

Nana Osei Nyarko, paramount chief of Boso-Gua and Vice President of Eastern Regional house of Chiefs said corruption was a very critical issue in Ghana and pledged their support to ensure that the NACAP objectives were fully realized.

Source: GNA