Director of Gemas Recruitment Consult before court over GH¢120,000.00 fraud

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday granted a GH¢120,000.00 bail with four sureties to a woman, one of the directors of Gemas Recruitment and Sports Consult, for allegedly defrauding 19 persons of GH¢120,000.00 under the pretext of securing them visas.

Mr Emmanuel Essandoh ordered that one of the four persons should be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00.

Salomey Pomaa, unemployed pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and 19 counts of defrauding by false pretence.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kwabena Gyamfi and Prempeh Asiedu, her accomplices are at large and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The court adjourned the case to November 12.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the Court that the complainants are students, artisans and others self-employed living in Accra.

He said Pomaa is the wife of Gyamfi and the two, together with Asiedu are the directors of Gemas Recruitment and Sports Consult, located at Taifa in Accra.

ASP Nyamekye said between 2018 and 2019, the accused caused advertisements to be made on Rainbow and Vision One FM station’s Radio to the effect that it could secure Canadian visas as well as jobs for persons interested in living in Canada.

The complainants on hearing the advertisements proceeded to their office, where they met their staff and they took them through the modalities, including registration of applicants, securing of visas and a five-year working permit.

He said the accused persons gave them two Prudential Bank Account numbers (with the couples being signatories) to make their payments or pay the fees at the offices.

The Prosecution said the complainants paid between GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢23,150.00 as well as $1,500 each from two persons, adding that whilst some paid through the accounts, others did it at the office and receipt issued.

ASP Nyamekye said after receiving the various amounts, the accused persons failed to fulfil their part of the bargain and went into hiding.

Investigations made at the bank disclosed that the couple had withdrawn the monies deposited, he stated and a search at the Registrar General’ Department confirmed it had been registered for recruitment and sport consultancy services and not for visa acquisition.

Prosecution explained that the institution had not been issued with a labour recruitment license by the Department of Labour to undertake recruitment services.

He said police later arrested Pomaa at Sowutuom, her hide-out.

Mr Andrew Vortia, her counsel in praying for bail, said his client was not a flight risk and also had people of substance to stand as sureties.

Source: GNA