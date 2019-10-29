Government to compensate victims of Alavanyo crossfire shooting

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said that government was taking the necessary steps to compensate victims in the Alavanyo Dzogbedze crossfire shooting incident that claimed two lives and maimed others.

He said the Municipal Security Council has dispatched all details through the Regional Minister and the Minister for the Interior to the Presidency for the families of the victims and victims to be compensated.

He was speaking at separate burial ceremonies of the late Kofi Attah, 32, a carpenter and Confidence Anfoe, 28, a motorcycle rider, who were allegedly killed in the crossfire at the Alavanyo Dzogbedze and Vakpo respectively, at the weekend.

He said 12 others who suffered various degree of injuries have been penciled for compensation by the government.

Mr. Ofori admonished the youth to avoid any future occurrences and debunked rumours that the shooting incident was related to the Alavanyo-Nkonya land disputes as some have alleged.

Mr. Mathias Apoenchi, a representative of Alavanyo Youth told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said the youth are demanding the release of the investigative report as a matter of urgency so that people implicated could face the full rigors of the law.

He commended the MCE for his efforts in seeking amicable redress and appealed to the government to expedite action in the compensation process for the bereaved families to cater for the children of the deceased.

Mr. Damesi Adza Kwame, leader of Ashaiman and Tema branch Association of Alavanyo youth reiterated the need for government to ensure that the security personnel involved in the incident were punished to serve as a deterrent.

The deceased and other victims were caught up in crossfire when a misunderstanding erupted between some military men and the youth of Alavanyo Dzogbedze leading to the shooting incident and chaos thereafter on January 13, this year.

Source: GNA