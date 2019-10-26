Curfew on Jaman communities renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on eight communities in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region from 2000 hours to 0500 hours with effect from Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The towns are Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the renewal of the curfew was by Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to use the established mechanisms to resolve their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

Source: GNA