World Bank approves $150m financial support for Ghana education sector

The World Bank has today announced a $150 million financial support for Ghana’s education sector, a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com has said.

The Board of Directors approved the financing to support the Ghana government to improve the quality of education for over two million children in low performing basic education schools, the release said.

It indicated that the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) will support teaching and learning through modern in-service teacher training, and provision of learning materials.

The project, according to the release, builds on the findings of Ghana’s Systematic Country Diagnostic which identifies education as key for increasing labor productivity and building Ghana’s human capital. The timing and objectives of the GALOP is aligned with the current focus on learning poverty, and the project’s implementation is expected to lead to an improvement in learning outcomes at the basic level.

Commenting, Pierre Laporte, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, said, “The project focuses on underserved areas and on improving the quality of education for increased human capital and supports the World Bank’s twin goals of ending poverty and promoting shared prosperity.

“This operation directly aligns with the Government’s Strategy and with the World Bank’s Africa Strategy of improving inclusive and equitable access to quality education at all levels,” he added.

“The GALOP is estimated to benefit 2.3 million children, including 1.2 million girls from direct interventions, as well as over 70,000 teachers, head teachers, circuit supervisors, and national, regional and district education officers.” said Halil Dundar, World Bank Education Practice Manager for West and Southern Africa.

